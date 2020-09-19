Salvation Army of Niagara Falls tops meal milestone

The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls hit a milestone this week that offers an indication of how area residents have been impacted by the economic impact of COVID-19.
On Thursday, when the Salvation Army operates its weekly food distribution program, the organization officially served its 100,000 meal for the year, which is by thousands of meals more than it provided to needy family for all of 2019. The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls’ service area includes Niagara Falls, Town of Niagara, Lewiston, Tuscarora, Youngstown as well as parts of Sanborn and Wheatfield.
“We expected our numbers to drop after people started returning to work, but they only went down a little and nowhere close to our pre-COVID numbers," said Major Delia Carroll, who leads the Salvation Army with her husband, fellow Major Steve Carroll. “Our weekly food distribution has become a staple for many families.”
The Carrolls said, so far this year, the Salvation Army has served more than 100,000 meals through 11,318 food parcels to 4,121 families. The 2020 meal total is more 77,000 more than all of last year, they said.
“Our Thursday, food distribution also took a sharp up tic, we actually thought many of our regulars wouldn’t keep coming on Thursdays because we were forced to cancel our weekly coffee hour due to heightened restrictions.” Major Steve Carroll said. “Community and fellowship is part of the reason many of our Thursday guests came."
The organization began delivering food boxes to quarantined individuals and those who are home bound shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pause order in March. The organization has since partnered with The Niagara Falls Peacemakers who made deliveries on behalf of the Salvation Army right through the end of August.
“While we are no longer delivering food, we continue to serve anyone in our service area who can make it to us,” Major Steve Carroll said.
Residents who are in need assistance or are interested in contributing financially or non-perishable food, are asked to call the Salvation Army at 283-7697.
