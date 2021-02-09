Salvation Army ready for week-long 'Code Blue'

A “Code Blue” declaration this week has workers and volunteers at the Lockport Salvation Army battling the elements to help feed the hungry and provide shelter for the homeless.
Major Jose Santiago of the Lockport Salvation Army said the warming shelter at 50 Cottage St. will be open at the Salvation Army from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Any homeless person or individual without heat may spend the evening at the Salvation Army, where light refreshments and cots/blankets are available to ensure that all are comfortable and safe.
Doors are locked at 10 p.m. (police may escort individuals until midnight).
Santiago said the criteria this year for a Code Blue declaration by Mayor Michelle Roman is temperatures of 15 degrees or less.
In three previous “Code Blue” declarations in the city, Santiago said about a half dozen homeless people on average have sought refuge overnight at the warming shelter.
In addition, the Salvation Army’s Soup Kitchen has been providing free meals for about 150 people per day — up slightly from the number of people served daily in previous years.
While the soup kitchen is staffed by one part-time and three full-time employees, the warming shelter is staffed by members of “The Chapel” congregation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santiago said meals are served outdoors at the present time. Soup kitchen hours at the Salvation Army are currently Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will not get any higher than 27 degrees this week with overnight lows in the low teens daily.
