The members of Sanborn-based American Legion Post 969 recently voted to disband their post.
Commander Rich Baker, a 25-year post member who served in Vietnam, said the reason is attrition in the ranks. The World War II veterans who were the core of the post for so long died and younger veterans of more recent wars have refrained from joining.
In the end, Baker said, the post was having trouble finding members to administer the Honor Guard’s three-volley salute during the Town of Cambria’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
The vote to disband was held during a special meeting about which all members were mailed a letter. Among those who showed up the vote was unanimous.
Post 969 member Wright Ellis, the Cambria town supervisor, said nobody was happy but every voting member believed it had to be done.
Among their services to the community, the members of Post 969 traditionally placed flags on veterans' gravestones in the town prior to Memorial Day, and this year the post needed to reach out to Boy Scouts for help with that, Ellis noted.
Baker's story is familiar to many of the members of Post 969. A Niagara Falls native, he was a young man in 1967 when he got a job with the state Department of Public Works, now known as the New York State Department of Transportation. He got married the same year and when the newlyweds returned from their honeymoon in Honolulu, Baker discovered a draft notice in his mailbox. He was going to war.
Baker had an associates degree in civil technology, from Erie County Technical Institute (now Erie Community College), and some experience in drafting after attending Trott Vocational High School, but as things go in the armed forces, he was trained to be a map compiler — and expected that would be his assignment once he got to Vietnam. Instead he ended up being an engineer, making highways and subdivisions. Baker served in Vietnam for one year and then was sent to Germany for 18 months.
Baker joined American Legion several years after his military service ended, with scarcely any idea what it was, upon a relative's urging. The touted big benefit of joining was a monthly magazine, he recalled.
“Originally I was assigned to Post 1, which is just outside Albany, and I paid my dues every year, but I wasn’t really involved,” Baker said.
Then a couple of members of Post 969 visited Baker at his home, now in Sanborn, and convinced him to seek a transfer. He thought it’d be a good way to get to know the community, which was new to him at the time.
He's been the commander of Post 969 continuously since 2002.
According to Baker, disbanding of the post could take about three months.
“It’s a lengthy process,” he said. “We voted to disband by February 28 of next year. Typically it takes 90 days to go through. I wanted to make it so there was plenty of time so we don’t run into a deadline. We made it for five months.”
The commanders of the Legion posts in Wheatfield and Ransomville were present at Post 969's special meeting to let the members know they can stay involved with American Legion by signing up with another post. Baker said he plans to transfer his membership to Wheatfield.
