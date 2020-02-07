Sanborn man charged with auto shop thefts

A Sanborn man was arrested on Friday following an investigating into thefts from an automotive shop.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Albert W. Cannata, 43, was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree for his role in thefts from a Sanborn automotive shop in January. The sheriff's office said Cannata was identified by Special Deputy Joseph Giaquinto of the Pawn Law section from a previous 2019 investigation.
Cannata was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on the charge later this month.
