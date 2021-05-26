Sanborn man fined for dumping mail

BUFFALO — A Sanborn man has been ordered to pay a $600 fine for dumping more than 1,300 pieces of mail instead of delivering them in the summer and fall of 2020.
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced the penalty for Sean Barrett, 30, who was previously convicted of delay or destruction of mail. The fine was levied by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy.
Barrett, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier assigned to the Lewiston Post Office, dumped 1,314 mail pieces in a wooded area off Pletcher Road in Youngstown, instead of delivering them in the Youngstown area, on Oct. 13, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno. The dumped mail, which included 502 first-class pieces and two certified mailings, was recovered later that day by law enforcement officers.
Then, on Oct. 19, USPS agents found 14 bundles of banded Western New York Value newspapers, dated between Aug. 29 and Oct. 10, discarded near the place where the dumped mail pieces were found. Barrett was interviewed by agents the next day and admitted to dumping the mail and newspapers instead of delivering them, Bonanno said.
Barrett's sentencing followed an investigation by USPS' Office of Inspector General and Lewiston Police Department.
