Sandell speak out on AEGIS

In his last address as a Lockport Board of Education Trustee, Ed Sandell spoke of the AEGIS facial recognition system and the controversy surrounding the now-banned technology in New York State’s school systems.
Sandell decided not to run for his seat on the board this year, citing a lack of passion for the job and confidence the remaining members, new and old, will continue the work.
Sandell served two terms, from 2007 until 2013, he lost in 2013, then ran again in 2016 and has served on the board since.
During that time, Sandell was one of the trustees who voted to purchase the $2.7 million AEGIS facial recognition system and said during a March, 2018 meeting that the board had a great “opportunity” to make its decision with so much information being analyzed from proponents of the system, as well as its critics.
However, on Wednesday, Sandell outlined out his beliefs on the technology, as well as its procurement.
“I can state that the intent was to prevent a terrible occurrence,” Sandell said referencing school shootings.
Sandell said he believed that every person in the school district would be entered into the system and outsiders would be quickly flagged and that such a system could’ve been life-saving in the Parkland, Fla. shooting, especially in its ability to track shooters even if the weapon they had was out of sight.
“Unfortunately because of concerns of privacy, the system was only used to place those individuals in the system that were not supposed to be there, like sex offenders,” he said. “This limited the effect of the software.”
Sandell continued to level blame at “privacy concerns” for shutting off what he considered an asset for the district.
“I’ve heard the concern over privacy many times,” he said. “I’ve yet to have someone explain to me how implementing the AEGIS system changed the privacy of anyone in the schools.”
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was one of the sponsors of the moratorium banning facial recognition security systems in schools, which eventually gained former-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature. In an April 2022 interview, she shared her thoughts on the technology offered by the AEGIS system and her privacy concerns.
“The idea it was going to be a surveillance system on students, really bothered me on many levels,” she said.
Wallace wondered how schools would keep information on students under wraps, as well as how students would react to being watched all day. Finally, she noted the inaccuracies of the system itself.
“We have problems with racial inequities,” Wallace said, “and this is one of the byproducts of these technologies which is that its been shown not be accurate in regard to people of color.”
Wallace was eventually successful in bringing a moratorium on the technology in schools in July of 2021, but before this, Trustee Renee Cheatham and parent Jim Shultz, with the help of the New York Civil Liberties Union, sued the New York State Department of Education.
By this time, the system had been turned on for almost six months.
Sandell erroneously cited the lawsuit as the reason for turning off the system and said once it was settled, the school could turn it on again. The lawsuit was settled, Cheatham said, and it was a moot point because the moratorium had commenced.
“There’s no temporary,” Cheatham said. “They can’t turn it on until the moratorium is lifted.”
Sandell also denied that the State Comptroller’s audit saw anything out of the ordinary about the procurement in terms of legal requirements. However, part of the audit pointed out that while the district had not broken the law, it had misled, “the public to believe the District sought competition for the facial recognition software license agreement, when in fact, no such competition had been sought.”
Cheatham noted in an interview Monday, that she didn't understand why Sandell felt the need to justify what was a very expensive mistake, rather than move forward. She believed that the board at the time had made a decision of "poor judgement" which should've been caught before it cost the district millions of dollars.
"The fact that nobody else was using this in schools and we were the 'guinea pig' for the entire country should've made them pause," she said on Monday.
Still Sandell was adamant in his views.
“It makes me sad that the software capabilities of the AEGIS system are not utilized to its full potential,” Sandell concluded. “Heaven forbid we should have a similar shooting like the one in Florida or Connecticut.”
