BUFFALO — The drunken driving case against one of Niagara County's new, full-time assistant public defenders will be tried in Buffalo City Court, by a special prosecutor from the office of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
A spokesperson for Flynn said last week that it was the DA's "understanding that the case (involving Vincent Sandonato) has been transferred to Buffalo City Court and the Erie County DA's Office will he appointed as the special prosecutor."
The spokesperson said her office was waiting to receive paperwork that would make official the transfer and special prosecutor assignment.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said her office received an order, signed by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, on Aug. 24, that sent the DWI case of the former Niagara County legislator and former Niagara County Community College trustee to Buffalo City Court "after all Niagara Falls City Court judges recused" themselves from the case.
Wojtaszek also confirmed that her office had asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case.
Sandonato, who was appointed by the Niagara County Legislature earlier this year to a newly created post as a full-time assistant public defender in the Niagara County Public Defenders Office, was charged with a single count of driving while intoxicated, as a first offense, by New York State Police. The charge is an unclassified misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, up to a $1,000 fine and a six-month suspension of driving privileges.
An arrest report, furnished by the state police, shows that troopers assigned to the Lewiston Road barracks stopped a vehicle being driven by Sandonato at 9:28 p.m. June 23. Sandonato was reported to be southbound on Military Road at 102nd Street, Niagara Falls, at the time he was stopped.
There’s no indication in the arrest report why Sandonato was stopped. A state police spokesman has not returned calls seeking an explanation for the stop.
Sandonato was booked on the DWI charge and released from custody to an unidentified “third party.”
Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler has confirmed that, after a review of the arrest by county administrators, Sandonato "continues on as the assistant county Public Defender."
Questioned about Sandonato's employment status, Schuler said, "In looking at any employee, the guide (for taking action) is, does (the arrest) impact their ability to do their job. At this time (the arrest) does not impact his ability to do his job."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.