Everyone knows the tale of Santa Claus. How he comes down the chimney each year with a bag full of toys and a hankering for milk and cookies. Not to be rude, toys are appreciated, but wouldn’t it be nice if he would bring something to eat as well?
On Dec. 17, Papa Leo’s of Lockport will employ the one-and-only Santa Claus to knock on the front door and bring in a large cheese and pepperoni pizza.
Scott Brown, general manager for the Papa Leo’s, aka Santa Claus, said that this is what his restaurant wants to be remembered for. Great food, yes, but also what it has contributed to the community.
“We’re not just about being a restaurant,” Brown said. “It means much more.”
Brown said that he came up with the idea after the Light Up Lockport festivities, Saturday, came with disappointment by customers. Many had been expecting to see Santa in the restaurant, as they had the year before, but with no luck.
It simply wasn’t in the budget, Brown said.
But from that low came inspiration. What if Santa Claus could come to each of the homes of these customers, stay for five or 10 minutes, snap some photos and leave them with a feeling of cheer, as well as a full stomach?
The idea hit all the right buttons for Brown and he decided that the Santa suit was coming out of storage and making the rounds this Christmas season.
“We’re also going to bring a bunch of trinkets and toys for the kids,” he said. “It’s not Xboxes, but it is a bunch of little, gender neutral toys,” he said.
The day of the deliveries by Santa is Dec. 17, but Brown said he would try to accommodate other days. He mused that if this idea went over well, he could expand it more for next year, maybe dress the car up or have an elf tag along.
Currently, the evening is sold out, leaving only the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. slots as of the time of this printing.
“It’s turning out bigger that I thought it could,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.