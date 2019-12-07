Santiago ready to celebrate his sixth Christmas in Lockport 

For almost six years, the Lockport Salvation Army has been led by a long-time advocate for charity and community work.
Lockport Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago, 49, said this year he and his family will celebrate their sixth Christmas in Lockport.
"This is our home so we appreciate the people. We appreciate the spirit of the people. The way that the people don't think twice to help those in need," he said.
Santiago, who was born in Puerto Rico, lived there until he was 23. His mother was a nurse, and his father was a car mechanic.
When he was 23, Santiago moved to Suffern, N.Y., to train to become a Salvation Army officer.
Santiago said he decided to undergo the training because being part of the Salvation Army is "a calling" and he had taken been a part of the organization since he was 8 years old and he began to participate in some of the programs they offered.
For his first assignment, he was the assistant officer at the Philadelphia Salvation Army. He specifically was given responsibility of the youth ministry.
After 16 years in Philadelphia, Santiago went to Pennsylvania, including stints in Allentown and Chester and then on to Lorraine, Ohio.
Santiago was then transferred from Lorraine to Lockport almost six years ago.
He said the difference with Lockport is the people that live here.
"Serving in Philadelphia, serving in the New York City area, it's a different pace and it's a different kind of way that people look at things ... the pace of life is just so fast in those type of areas," Santiago said. "But in a city like Lockport, the people are simple, they have good manners and are accepting of people. They help each other. It's a different spirit in the people. "
He also observed that the factors causing poverty in Lockport are different than some of the communities he has served in, but similar to Lorraine, in that Lockport is experiencing poverty as a result of losing manufacturing jobs.
"In Lockport, however, we have noticed, as well as in Ohio, that it has to do with the fading of manufacturing jobs that what's has caused the major difficulties," Santiago said.
The Salvation Army is reaching out to the community for its help to keep to the local soup kitchen operating, with the 36th annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Soup Kitchen Drive. Every year the goal is $65,000, and as of Dec. 6, they had raised $39,800.
