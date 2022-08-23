Newfane’s first ever Community Day is slated for Saturday.
The Newfane Business Association and town Supervisor John Syracuse are working together on organizing the event, “to get the community out together and let people know what a fun town we have,” said Mary Zeller, Syracuse’s confidential secretary.
Under the Community Day banner, beginning at 3 p.m., live music will be offered and vending booths will be set up outside Newfane Town Hall and Community Center, 2737 Main St.
Pocket Change will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. and the local band Double Barrel will put on a show from 7 to 10 p.m.
Food service is by the Newfane Lions Club, whose members are grilling the burgers and hot dogs, and Brookside Restaurant, which is bringing tacos and roast beef.
Local businesses and service providers that will have a booth include Artisan Alley, Nailing It with Jodie, Faith Lutheran Church, Save the Michaels and Recovery Center of Niagara. There’s room for more, Zeller said, and there’s no fee. Same-day set-up is permitted but Zeller asked that vendors give her a heads-up by Friday; her office number is 716-778-8531, extension 102.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” Zeller said. “It’s the end of summer, and it’s nice before kids go back to school that families can have a function that they can attend together.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
