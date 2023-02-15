Saturday and Sunday are Free Freshwater Fishing days in New York state.
On free fishing days, both New York residents and non-residents may fish fresh waters without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations remain in effect. The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s HuntFishNY smartphone app has a “Tackle Box” feature that provides information on fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information.
More information about freshwater fishing is available at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html .
Four more free fishing days are scheduled later this year — June 24-June 25, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11 — to encourage outdoor activity that contributes to the economy and helps support fish and wildlife conservation.
