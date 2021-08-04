Saturday trash blitz slated in the city

Modern Disposal will conduct a citywide sweep to pick up flood waste and regular bulk items on Saturday. The firm will deploy seven trucks throughout the city, collecting both regularly-scheduled bulk items, and flood debris in bags, cans and bulk, City Clerk Paul Oates announced.
Modern has suspended regular bulk pickup in the city for the remainder of this week in order to concentrate all its resources on Saturday’s blitz.
Property owners should place bulk items, bags and cans in front of their residences for removal. Bags and cans can be no more than 30-gallon capacity and must weigh 60 pounds or less.
Flood debris may include four-foot lengths of rolled carpeting, furniture, Freon-free appliances and more. However, Modern will not pick up construction and demolition materials, including drywall.
Residents with an excessive amount of flood waste should contact a qualified waste removal or dumpster service provider.
If necessary, Modern will conduct a second sweep of the city beginning Aug. 21.
