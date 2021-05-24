NIAGARA FALLS — The alluring summer scent of char-grilled hamburgers and hotdogs wafted throughout Old Falls Street Wednesday as Savor on the Street opened for business.
The cafe, located outside of the Niagara Culinary Institute at 28 Old Falls St., is offering a variety of summer foods for locals and tourists, in a program led by Executive Chef Ben Loomis, CEC, and Chef Jesse DeJac.
The opening of Savor on the Street is the beginning of the summer season for the cooking school operated by Niagara County Community College, where students get hands-on cooking, baking, restaurant and hospitality experience.
Loomis, also a culinary instructor, led his team through a busy, first-day of grilling and prep, and still had time to talk about what’s happening at the outdoor cafe.
Q: Today’s your first day open. How is it going so far?
A: It’s been busy. We’ve been doing very well. It’s a beautiful day, about 85 degrees out and all sunshine. We’ve had a good crowd and a lot of positive feedback and we’re excited to have another year opened up here out here on the street.
QUESTION: How does Savor on the Street fit into the culinary institute’s classes?
ANSWER: We’re here cooking out on the street as part of our summer program. We’re here from Wednesday through Saturday, 11 to 1:30 for lunch, and starting next week we’ll also be open from dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.
Q: What’s on the menu?
A: Today we’ve got all kinds of local street food. We got a street burger, with our own housemade special sauce, homemade pickles, on nice potato rolls that we toast up. We’ve got lamb Kafkta, which is seasoned ground lamb, toasted pita, and our house tzatziki sauce. We also have barbecued chicken breast, traditional Italian sausage with peppers and onions and a regular street hot dog as well as a vegetarian option of Impossible Burgers. Everything you get out here is a combo meal and comes with a drink, house-made cookies from our La Patisserie Bakery, and a small salad.
Q: How many students at working at Savor on the Street?
A: Working with me for lunch, there are two current students and a former graduate. Only hired students and staff are primarily staffing at lunch. Our dinners are our actual classrooms where students who are in classes right now for summer get to experience serving the downtown public and families of Niagara Falls.
Q: Will the indoor restaurant be open soon?
A: That’s going to start next week, Wednesday, May 26, we’re going to open up the inside for dinner only from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, last seating around 9.
Q: As Savour on the Street is open just for the tourist season, but does your indoor Savor Restaurant stay open all year long now?
A: We’re open three seasons a year, spring, summer and fall, there’s about a couple weeks break between each semester, but we’re open up most of the year now that we have our 16-month curriculum, which provides an option for students to continue their education over the summer.
Savor on the Street is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and starting next week for dinner also from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information visit www.nfculinary.org.
