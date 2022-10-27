Trick-or-treating will be held on Lockport’s Main Street at the beginning of the Halloween weekend and will highlight many participating businesses.
For the event, traffic between Transit and Locust streets on Main Street will be closed between 5-7 p.m. Friday. While Church and Pine streets will be open for thru-traffic, this scheduled shutdown will give costumed kids and families the ability to visit downtown and also take home some sweets and chocolates.
The event was created by Lockport Main Street, the same group that created the Lockport Community Farmers Market, as well as Locktoberfest. The mission of the organization is to highlight downtown Lockport through special events and programming.
Bewley Building shop, Lock City Books, is along the route for trick-or-treaters and their families. Owner Holly Edwards noted that Kenan Center representatives will be outside her shop.
“We’ll be handing out candy,” she said. “And outside the people from the Kenan Center will be handing out craft activities. We’ll have tables inside for them to rest and do the activity here, if they want or wait until they go home.”
Tone and Design, B&D Bagels and Chenez’s Popcorn in the Lockview Plaza will also be open to costumed freaks and ghouls looking for treats.
“We’ll be giving out candy, but there are samples also available. Over 40 flavors,” Todd Chenez said.
The event will also be observed by nearby Papa Leos, Mills Jewelers, Lady of the Locks, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Zambito, Palace Theater, Scirto’s Awards & Gifts, Tom’s Diner, Motherland Apotheca, Savor the Rise and Toys from Lo’s, whose owner, Joshua Lopez said he’s bringing 60,000 pieces of candy to give out in front of his store.
“I’ve got a couple of options,” Lopez said of his costume choice. “But I think I’ll stick with an evil clown theme.”
Lopez noted the first 20 kids who show will get a toy prize and after that everyone’s getting candy.
Outside vendors will include the Niagara Health Department, Niagara Hospice, the Boy Scouts and the Parent Network of Western New York.
“We’ll be handing out treats for the kids and ‘Autism signs’ for children to wear,” Destiny Lopez, of the Parent Network of WNY, said. “That way people will know the child has a hard time saying, ‘Trick or treat!’ or ‘Happy Halloween!’ or is on the autistic spectrum.”
Another special treat for those participating in the event is a visit to a haunted house at the Lockport City Hall which includes actors for extra-scary fun.
Also outside City Hall will be students from Plucinski Stoll Performing Arts on the City Stage delivering spooky songs. Casual Dragon Games, of Walnut Street, will be handing out candy.
Lockport Police and Lockport Fire Departments will be out with cars and trucks, as well as games like pumpkin tic-tac-toe.
Participating businesses will have a paper pumpkin in their windows to show when they are ready to take in trick-or-treaters.
