Scharfenberger, a passionate advocate for his beliefs

ALBANY -- In his five years at the helm of Albany’s Roman Catholic Diocese, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger has fulfilled expectations that he would speak his mind on controversial issues and be a vigorous advocate for his faith, a friend of the cleric for more than 20 years said.
Michael Long, former chairman of the state Conservative Party and a Brooklyn native, as is Scharfenberger, said the bishop has distinguished himself as an effective leader of his faith amid challenging times.
“He is outspoken, and he has always been a very solid person who believes very strongly in Catholic values,” Long told CNHI. “In all honesty, I think Buffalo is in good hands, and so is Albany with his leadership.”
Scharfenberger, who was ordained a priest in 1973, was tapped this week by Pope Francis as the new interim administrator of the Buffalo Diocese, following the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone, whose handling of abuse investigations ignited a rising chorus of criticism.
Scharfenberger was promoted to be bishop of Albany in 2014. That year, he told an interviewer he was inspired by Pope Francis’ personal approach to his vast responsibilities.
“He sees himself primarily as the pastor of souls,” Scharfenberger told a public radio interviewer. “That’s the model I’d like to follow.”
Perhaps it was the inclination to strike a less formal tone that prompted Scharfenberger to adopt the Twitter handle @AlbBishopEd.
The Albany Diocese counts an estimated 300,000 parishioners spread across 14 counties, including Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie.
After arriving in Albany, Scharfenberger declared he would take a “zero tolerance” approach to abuse scandals involving clergy members.
The Albany Diocese had already been grappling with several lawsuits alleging priests had molested minors. More cases involving claims of inappropriate conduct by priests in earlier decades, emerged this year when the Child Victims Act, extending the statute of limitations for such charges, allowed more alleged victims to seek redress in the courts. Among those now accused of abuse is former Bishop Howard Hubbard, Scharfenberger’s immediate predecessor. Hubbard has denied the allegations.
In a July 2018 letter to priests in the Albany Diocese, Scharfenberger candidly acknowledged the sex abuse scandal has caused grave damage to the credibility of the Catholic Church.
“Words are not going to repair, let alone restore, the damage that has been done,” the bishop wrote. “Lawyering, pledges and changes in the bureaucratic structures and policy – however well intentioned – cannot do it either. I do not see how we can avoid what is really at the root of this crisis: sin and a retreat from holiness, specifically the holiness of an integral, truly human sexuality.”
Scharfenberger, 71, is a 1990 graduate of Fordham Law School who gained admission to the state bar a year after his graduation.
Before his Albany assignment, his legal background made him a prominent member of the Brooklyn Diocese’s review board set up to delve into complaints regarding clergy abuse of minors.
In Albany, Scharfenberger has shown no reluctance to criticize state leaders over policy differences, particularly on the abortion issue, voicing his frustrations in blunt ways, and letting the political chips fll where they may.
In an open letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the controversial Reproductive Health Act, Scharfenberger ripped the new statute, which allows late term abortion in limited circumstances and authorized medical personnel who are not doctors to terminate pregnancies.
Scharfenberger struck a personal tone when he questioned the governor’s stated commitment to the latter’s Catholic faith.
“It is very difficult to understand how you can align yourself with Pope Francis and so vehemently advocate such profoundly destructive legislation,” the bishop told the governor.
Scharfenbeger had also gone public in Feburary 2018 to register his strong opposition to the Cuomo administration’s proposed rules that would govern the sales of non-profit insurance companies. A trustee of Fidelis, an insurance company owned by the Diocese of Brooklyn, Scharfenberger declared that the proposal was illegal and would impede efforts to sell Fidels to a for-profit company for $3.75 billion and then use the proceeds to set up a charitable foundation.
“That this unprecedented confiscation is directed at a faith-based institution, and seeks to disrupt our mission of caring for the poor of every race, creed, color, or disability, is even more alarming.” Scharfenberger said at the time. The sale of Fidelis was ulimately finalized.
Scharfenberger, observed Dennis Poust, communications director for the Catholic Conference of New York State, the lobby group for all of the state’s bishops, “is never afraid of the truth, and will always speak the truth.
“His serenity in times of turmoil is astounding, and it’s because of his trust in Jesus, and belief that the truth is the only way through this, and the truth will set us free,’” said Poust, who has worked closely with the bishop for the past five years..
Scharfenberger has voiced hope that the church can regain its voice of moral authority while serving as a resource for the faithful. The Albany Diocese operates a Catholic Charities division that provides domestic violence counseling, shelters babies born with the HIV virus and provides help to the poor through its food pantries.
“I think we need a perception of the church, that the church is a fun place to be, is a good place to be, is a happy place,” Scharfenberger told the radio interviewer in 2014. “In fact, it’s not even a place. It’s a community of people.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
