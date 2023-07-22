Construction for the Railyard Skatepark in Outwater Park is expected to begin next week and be completed at the end of September, or in approximately 70 days.
John Craig, chair of Lockport Community Services, said that the design of the skatepark hoped to highlight some of the historical aspects of Lockport, namely “The Flight of Five” and Locks 34 and 35.
“We wanted some feeling of it being unique,” he said.
Two features of the skatepark do pick up that feeling. The first is a staircase, presented as the five locks, and another is a gap between two ramps — where water will be running into a floral garden — as water runs through Lock 34 and 35.
The design was driven by community input with the Seattle-based skatepark design and construction firm, Grindline. In August of 2022, Matt Fluegge, CEO of Grindline, was present at a public forum and listened to ideas of other attendees. The company also put out an online survey which it released in November of 2022 when Fluegge attended a second forum virtually.
The demographics of those putting in input for the skatepark was largely between the ages of 18-24. About 37% of the design input was from that age group. The next set of ages was 25-44 was only slightly behind at 23%. Approximately 80% of respondents live in Lockport.
The park will largely be for those using the space for skating. In the online survey, 80% skatepark and 20% amenities, such as benches and drinking fountains, were voted in.
Street and transitional features were also weighed in with 60% of the park’s features being modeled after regular streets and sidewalks, such as stairs and railings versus 40% transitional, which covers those who want vertical ramps and other inclines to perform tricks on.
“The first street features coming on top was stairs, skate-able art, ledge, gap, flat bar, handrail, manual pad. Basically all the usual suspects are there,” Fluegge said in November. “As far as transitional features. Mini ramp coming on top there. Quarter pipe shortly after. Snake run, pump track.”
A small groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.
