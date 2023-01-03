Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain likely. Record high temperatures expected. High 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.