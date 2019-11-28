For a lot of Americans, the sport of football is practically as important to Thanksgiving as turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
For members of the Brown family, before the professionals take to the gridiron and the holiday meal is served on Thanksgiving Day, they get together for what’s become one of the most important gatherings of the year - the annual Brown Family “Thanksgiving Bowl.”
For the past nine years, members of the Brown clan have been gathering at 10 a.m. at Felton Field in North Tonawanda to take part in a “friendly” game of two-hand touch football.
Richard Brown, a 51-year-old steel plant worker who lives in Middleport, admits the game usually represents the most exercise he gets all in one day at any point over the course of any given year. He helped get the tradition started a decade ago simply by making a few phone calls to people like his brother and his nephew who share his love of football.
“We just started organizing it and calling everybody and it went off great,” he said.
The core group of “Thanksgiving Bowl” veterans includes Richard, his 20-year-old son, Mark, his 61-year-old brother, Paul, and his nephew, Paul’s 40-year-old son, Eric. This year will mark the participation of the first third-generation player, Eric’s son, who is also named Richard.
Games draw between 18 and 24 participants most years. Players have travelled from far-away places like Virginia to play. Family friends are welcome, too.
Early games were admittedly thrown-together affairs, but things have become much more organized since then. The father-son team of Richard and Mark Brown arrive early before game time, with water, coffee and donuts - the fuel that drives any good grass field two-hand touch football game.
These days, the players wear specially made T-shirts during the games.
There’s also an MVP trophy which, appropriately, is a statue of a pilgrim. The best player from the game each year not only gets the trophy and bragging rights but also a gift card to Tim Hortons.
Teams are formed the old-fashioned way - someone picks two captains and those captains pick from the roster of available players until nobody’s left to pick and two teams are formed.
While the contest tends to be dominated by male players, Brown said it usually officiated by a female - his niece - who makes all the important in-game calls like whether a pass was caught or fell incomplete.
There is a kickoff to open the game, but there’s no field goals or extra points. Teams are awarded one point per touchdown instead of the six points in the pros and college.
Richard Brown said the games tend to be close, often with just a handful of scores for each side.
As one of the more “seasoned” players, Brown said he has tried to pace himself in recent years, often playing positions like quarterback or linemen where there’s a little less running involved.
“This isn’t high end,” he said. “The majority of us are not in shape. We just show up and whatever it is, it is. The younger guys do more of the aggressive work. The older guys just kind of hang out in the background. The younger ones are the ones who kind of get into it more.”
Young. Older. Faster. Slower.
It doesn’t matter.
It’s all about family, and fun.
“It’s just a good time,” Brown said. “Everyone gets to see each other on Thanksgiving before we go our separate ways for the holidays.”
For the Browns, who have family parties, go to movies and play cards together and spend a lot of quality time with one another throughout the year, the “Thanksgiving Bowl” is about as good as it gets.
It is a real reason to be thankful for the best things in life, stuff like football, friends and family.
“I love just having everybody get together and seeing everybody on Thanksgiving and seeing everybody have a good time,” Brown said.
Like the Browns, Regional News Director Mark Scheer loves football, family, Thanksgiving and fun. He can be reached by email or by calling 282-2311, ext. 2250.
