The Lockport City School District is in the beginning stages of hiring an additional school resource officer for Aaron Mossell Junior High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. While no numbers have been worked out, Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said it could come quite quickly when everyone sits down at the table.
According to Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, the district is, “currently working collaboratively with the Lockport City Police Department to explore the option of acquiring an additional school resource officer for the 2023-24 school year.”
Calvin also noted he and the district had considered other sources for an officer, such as the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. However, he said ultimately the district wanted to work with LPD.
“Our relationship with the Lockport City Police Department has been a positive which has consistently met the needs of our students and staff,” he said Friday.
At a work session on July 26, Mayor Michelle Roman told the Common Council about plans for the two schools to host an SRO post with a Lockport officer, but noted that the district would have to pay more of the share for the officer.
Currently, SRO Justin O’Connor is being paid by the school district to the tune of $50,000 while the city paying a large part of his benefits. Roman said she would be looking for the school district to pay a larger portion of the SRO’s salary base which is $81,000.
“A school resource officer is specifically there to build relationships between the police department and students and staff,” she said.
Roman said on Wednesday that the district would have to wait until mid-October, at the earliest, because a new officer would have to be hired to take on the duties of whichever officer is chosen to take the SRO position.
Abbott noted that the SRO position is a posted position and that interested officers would have to sign up. Ultimately, it was his decision of which interested officer would fill the post.
“The superintendent wants it, I want it, the mayor wants it,” Abbott said. “It’s good for the kids, it’s good for the department and it’s good for safety.”
