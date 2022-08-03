The Lockport Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. today to appoint an interim district superintendent. The meeting place is the district office, 130 Beattie Ave.
The board previously launched a search for an interim superintendent following current Superintendent Michelle Bradley’s announcement that she is retiring in September.
Today’s meeting will identify the interim candidate and the board will vote on whether to offer the post to that person.
Leslie Tobin, school board president, said all candidates for the interim post were told that whoever gets hired should not believe they’re getting “a step up” towards the permanent post.
“We wanted anyone who was applying for the position to have a level playing field,” Tobin said.
The search for the interim superintendent was aided by Orleans/Niagara BOCES district superintendent Clark Godshall. Tobin said the board has not yet decided who will take on the search for a permanent superintendent. That question is to be addressed at the board’s Aug. 10 meeting.
Godshall “is a wealth of knowledge, and whether we decide to go with him or not, I know he will be supportive of Lockport and the board,” Tobin said.
Tobin also said the search will include community input.
“It will be a very thorough search that includes a lot of input from all the stakeholders,” she said. “All our community members, our parents, our students, our staff. We’ll spend a lot of time on that in the fall.”
Currently, Tobin said, there was no definite plan on how to engage the community, while noting there are many ideas, including meeting with parents and community members off district property and getting surveys into the community.
“What are we exactly looking for in a superintendent? These are all things that we’re just in the beginning of,” Tobin said.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work in the next several weeks to come up with that idea. What exactly are we looking for? What is everyone else looking for, too?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.