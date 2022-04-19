Contests for school board seats emerged in the Newfane, Royalton-Hartland, Barker, Wilson and Starpoint districts with the Monday deadline for submitting petitions to run for a trustee post.
In the Newfane district, six residents are vying for three, three-year trustee posts: incumbents Emma Oudette and James Schmitt, Christina Courtemanche, Noah Everett, Rob Dunn and Melanie Stefanoski.
In the Roy-Hart district, eight residents are competing for three seats, two with three-year terms and one with a one-year term: Incumbents Jesse Snyder, Sara Fry and Brandi Silsby, who was appointed to the school board temporarily following the resignation of Tom Brigham Jr., and Nicholas Mark, Diana Daigler, Brian Sullivan, Cassondra Long and Allen Griffith.
In the Barker district, four residents are competing for two, three-year board seats: Jennifer Harris, Deanna Weeks Carnes, Charles Stodolka and Richard Weller. None are currently members of the board.
In the Wilson district, three residents are vying for two, three-year seats: incumbent Kathleen R. Stewart, Jason R. Woolson and William Coleman.
In the Starpoint district, four residents are competing for three open seats, two with three-year terms of office and one with a two-year term: incumbent Michael Zimmerman, Beth Pyskaty, Aric Brocious and Chad Shepherd.
In Lockport City School District, trustee candidate petitions are not due until April 27.
Statewide, school trustee and district budget elections will be held on May 17.
