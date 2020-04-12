Members of the Lockport school board decided last week to delay adoption of their 2020-21 budget until May 6.
Recently released state budget details indicated Foundation Aid would remain flat, and that the legislature had given Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo the ability to quarterly review and adjust, if needed, spending based on fluctuations in revenue.
Deborah Coder, the district's assistant superintendent of finance and management services, said in a email last week that the district's state aid increase of $1.1 million was reduced by $800,000.
As of Wednesday, the trustees were told the budget currently stood at $105.65 million budget, an increase of 2.85 percent in spending.
Coder said the district was informed of 14 additional special education placements since the estimates were done in January. This will require cuts to be made in other budget areas to cover this increased spending.
Coder has noted multiple times that the school district has enough money in reserves to not go broke for at least three years.
On Thursday, Coder said that the budget continues to evolve and the overall budget will change.
During last week's meeting, Superintendent Michelle Bradley told the school board that it is still uncertain when the school board budget vote and trustee election will occur this year, with the state saying it was delayed until after June 1, but not providing an election date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.