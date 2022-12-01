In 2017, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that gave local school boards a choice as whether to give veterans a break on their school taxes each year.
This was similar to two other tax deals – the STAR exemption and veteran tax exemptions from the county – but the differences were enough for the Newfane Board of Education to take a pass on voting for or against this tax deal for veterans.
Newfane Superintendent Mike Baumann gave a presentation on the option at a recent school board meeting. In the presentation was a look at what a veteran of combat living with disabilities would save from his annual bill. According to the numbers, one veteran would save $765.48. Another would save $797.91.
However, after the presentation, school board members were not comfortable with having to tell constituents that their taxes were going up to carry the buck for approximately 11% of the school district’s population, according to Baumann’s calculations. They decided to not schedule any public hearings and to take no action on the subject.
The current tax rate in the district without the exemption is $29.01 per $1,000 assessed property value. With the exemption, that figure would jump 20 cents to $29.21 per $1,000 assessed property value.
Baumann said that unlike the STAR exemption, the state is not paying municipalities and school districts the amount saved by veterans. This exemption comes solely from the tax base.
Also, unlike veteran tax exemptions from the county, the decision is left to individual school boards.
According to the New York State School Boards Association’s website, the group (NYSSBA) had asked the sponsors of the bill, State Sen. David Carlucci (D) from the lower Hudson Valley and Assembly Member Michael Cusick (D) from Staten Island to amend the bill so that the state would reimburse school districts, “for the value of the exemption in order to prevent a shift of the tax burden to those in the community not receiving the exemption.”
“In the absence of such an amendment, NYSSBA informed the governor of the Association’s opposition of the bill,” concluded the 2017 press release.
While increases to school district taxes on the street picked by Baumann to show the exchange between the have-and-have-nots did not show an increase over $23.31 per-year for non-veteran residents, he noted that there are people in the community who were in need.
“The (school) board has really tried to keep the tax-burden low,” he said.
In a statement provided by BOE President Santo Tomasine, who would not comment further on the matter, the Newfane Board of Education stated, “At the heart of the Board’s decision not to pursue the Veterans Tax Exemption is the nature of how this exemption impacts those taxpayers who do not qualify for it. If the powers-that-be in New York state had structured the veterans exemption like the STAR exemption, the board would have been in favor of further consideration.”
In simpler terms, Doug Lennon, a former artillery soldier in the Vietnam War, said that the superintendent and the board decided a boost to his circumstance on behalf of his neighbors was “unfair.”
“I think veterans deserve it. We fought,” Lennon said. “Is it fair that our country sent us off to war?”
Lennon enlisted in the Marine Corp a month after his draft physical. Five months later, young men who’d attended that same physical were drafted into the Army as infantry.
Lennon said he was lucky to have enlisted when he did, but he has been fighting affects of Agent Orange for 10 years now. He acknowledged that some taxpayers would have to pay more, but that in many cases it was the sacrifice of “70 cents” a week.
“I’m 100% disabled from Agent Orange and I’ve been fighting the disease for 10 years and this would help,” he said. “As well as help other veterans.”
Baumann said that the issue has come up a few times and it has not ever been voted on by the Newfane school board. The closest it has been in the process was in January and February of 2020 when the board held two public hearings, a requirement before voting, but ended up saying they needed more information and no action would be taken during the 2021-2022 school year.
Earlier in October, Lennon wrote a letter to the editor of US&J bringing the topic up again. At the next school board meeting on Oct. 4, the BOE listened to comments by Gordy Bellinger, a Vietnam veteran, who spoke on behalf of himself and 27 other veterans for the exemption after listening Baumann’s presentation on the consequences of enacting it.
“The Board of Education is very cognizant of the economic struggles facing many of the property owners in the Newfane district,” reads the Tuesday statement from Tomasine, the writing of which Baumann said he aided in.
“We have worked very hard for many years to control the school tax burden for everyone in our community,” it continues. “The board, which includes two veterans of the Armed Services, was unanimous in our determination that we could not in good conscience take any action that would reduce the tax burden for any particular segment of our taxpayers by increasing the tax burden on others.”
