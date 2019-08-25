Members of the Lockport School Board heard from two individuals who are interested in an open board seat during its meeting last week.
John Craig resigned from the school board on July 12 for personal reasons, and the board delayed a decision on how to fill the seat during its Aug. 7 meeting because two trustees were absent.
The board is poised to make a decision at its September meeting.
Board President John Linderman has said that the board will listen to anyone about their interest in the seat or how the board should move forward, but he has stressed multiple times that the board has not made a decision yet and, as such, is not formally requesting interested applicants. In an interview after the Aug. 7 meeting, Linderman said two applicants had stepped forward.
Martha Kershaw, who holds a doctorate of education degree, was one of the interested candidates who spoke at last week's meeting. Kershaw, a teacher at Damien College, highlighted her experience teaching for six to eight years.
She added that she has implemented, developed and created curriculum during her time as an educator.
In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Kershaw said she feels she has a lot to offer the board with her experience in education. Kershaw added that she would like to explore how students are prepared for college.
Kershaw said she had been contemplating on running in the May election, and after hearing about the opening she decided to express her interest.
Christopher Sherman, a behavioral health aid at Eastern Niagara Hospital, was the other candidate who expressed interest last week.
Sherman said that he has been trained for deescalation training and working with children that have mental health issues. He added that he has been working in health care for about 19 years.
In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Sherman said he became interested in running for the school board because he has two children in the district and feels the $1.4 million spent on the Aegis, the district's controversial facial and object recognition software that has been delayed by the state education department, could have been spent differently.
Sherman added that he would like to make the board more transparent and open to the public.
He said he was going to run in the last election, but didn't after some family issues came up. He said he definitely has the free time to dedicate to being a board member.
"I do have the time now. It's something that is important to me," Sherman noted.
Three options are available to a school board with a vacant seat. The board may: leave the seat vacant until the next election, in May 2020; call a special election; or appoint someone to the board. The estimated cost of a special election is about $18,000, according to Deborah Coder, the assistant superintendent of finance and management.
