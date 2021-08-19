The Board of Education recently debated the school’s opening, including questions on whether there will be a mandate on masks being worn in the classroom.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley ran down plans for the fall to the school board, but kept the discussion open for trustees to ask questions and suggest changes where needed.
Discussion of masks in the classroom were at the top of the list.
“I feel very comfortable in sending my daughter to school,” Trustee Kristina Schutt said. “Once she is seated in the classroom, even to learn, having a mask on when it’s 90 degrees can be difficult. I want to make sure that students who need a mask break can take their masks off at their desks. … When you’re seated at your desk, if you feel as though you should take off your mask at your desk, that should be OK.”
Further discussion, including that with Dr. Bill Baier, a local pediatrician, suggested that outside, students should be able to go without a mask, but that masks inside should be prioritized in some form.
Bradley summed up the three options that she understood from the discussion.
“There’s two things I heard and a possible third,” she said. “Masks in classrooms with mask breaks or mask with classrooms but once seated then removed, and if you get up in the classroom or leave the class, to put on your masks as a transition. And three, a probable is a mask mandate with further guidance.”
Trustee Heather Hare said she was in favor of masks because she wanted kids in school.
“Five days a week in school,” Hare said. “If they’re vaccinated, awesome. That means they don’t have to quarantine. If the wear a mask correctly, CDC guidance says they don’t need to quarantine. That means there’s less disruption to learning for those students. If that means wearing masks with mask breaks, I think we should do it that way.”
Trustees Martha Kershaw and Trustee Renee Cheatham agreed.
Trustee Mike Ferraro was quiet most of the meeting, but had some thoughts on social distancing and masks, as well.
“It’s a tough one, because if you’re sitting at your desk and three feet away from people, and if you’re sitting in the cafeteria and three feet away from people, you’re still sitting there in the same situation whether at you desk or at a cafeteria table,” Ferraro said. “I think if you’re sitting in the cafeteria with your mask down, it should be the same if you’re sitting at your desk.”
Trustee Leslie Tobin said that different levels of students should be treated differently.
“I do fully agree with that, especially for our secondary students my concern is more for the younger students who are moving around the classroom and can’t be vaccinated. That is a huge concern. We’ve seen numbers from schools who’ve gone back before us, so I would hate to have two standards for elementary and secondary, but I agree overall with Trustee Hare that they need to be masked more through all of this. … I do agree with Dr. Baier that if they’re outside they should be able to take off their masks.”
Young also weighed in for mask breaks, not masks off while seated.
Trustee Ed Sandell asked if any of this guidance could change if the school were to lower its rate of infection.
“Does it not matter if we’re in a low transmission, high transmission rate?” he said, then referenced the guidelines set forth in Bradley’s presentation. “Maybe if we get to blue, make it optional or something?”
“I think we did have that plan to assess… in September for October,” Young answered. “So, this would be the plan for when we first open until we can assess again.”
Young also noted the Center of Disease Control (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking.
The final decision was to mandate masks with breaks at all levels, until reassessment, as a full district.
“This meeting going forward, we will begin with masking in classrooms with mask breaks and wait to see what might come out next week from the governor’s office,” Bradley said. “We’re likely (then) to have to follow it.”
