Lockport City School District trustee Kristina Schutt has apologized to the rest of the Board of Education for her conduct at a June 12 celebratory dinner for the track and field program at Lockport High School.
At the dinner, Schutt admitted, she arranged for students to give full, unopened bottles of liquor to program coaches. Schutt said she procured the bottles, put them in gift bags and gave those bags to two students, who then presented the gifts to their coaches.
“At no time were the gifts out of my sight, nor did I have any intention of allowing the student presenters to open or consume the bottles themselves,” Schutt wrote in a letter to the board.
According to district Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, alcohol is not allowed on school property per the district’s Code of Conduct, the relevant portion of which reads: “No Person Shall: possess, consume, sell, distribute or exchange alcoholic beverages, controlled substances or be under the influence of either on school property or at a school function.”
Schutt apologized profusely in her letter.
“As a member of the Board of Education, I should have known better,” she wrote. “I am profoundly sorry, not only for introducing alcohol during a school event on school premises, but also for putting the coaches at issue in a difficult position. When Board President Tobin raised this matter with me, I immediately understood that what I had done was improper and I expressed my sincere regret over my lapse in judgment.”
Asked whether Schutt was asked to resign her post over the lapse, school board president Leslie Tobin said that the board cannot “remove, punish or even censure a member of that board” unless the member commits “willful violation or neglect of duty.”
“Even when this is the case, the state removal process must be followed,” Tobin said.
The Board of Education this week released a statement indicating Schutt’s conduct is forgiven.
“We value Board Member Schutt’s membership on our Board and consistent with her immediate and sincere expression of remorse, trust that her future conduct will justify our acceptance of her apology,” the statement reads. “The Board considers this matter to be closed and will continue to focus its attention on delivering the best possible educational program for the children of the District.”
