All of the Lockport school board trustees, with the exception of Thomas Fiegl said the postcard received by district voters on Saturday, with what district officials have said contained an error that created confusion over voter requirements, will be corrected with a new post card.
District Clerk Deborah Coder first relayed the supposed school voting history requirement to the US&J last week, in response to a reporter's inquiry about the mail-in voting process this year.
In an email, citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.26, she wrote that registered voters in the district would receive absentee ballots by mail and in order to obtain an absentee ballot, district residents must be: "U.S. citizens; at least 18 years old by May 23, 2020; a district resident for 30 days immediately preceding the vote; and registered to vote with the Niagara County Board of Elections and having voted in any school district election/vote during the past 4 calendar years."
Coder acknowledged the last clause should have said "or" rather than "and" on Saturday.
Fiegl couldn't be reached on Tuesday.
Trustee Kevin Pratt declined to comment on the matter.
"I’m not going to be making a comment in regards to the postcard. I’m a firm believer that the superintendent or his or her designee speaks on behalf of the district. And the school board president or his or her designee speaks on behalf of the district," Pratt said.
Trustee Karen Young said she believes Coder's explanation of it being an error and said steps are being taken to correct it. Any other further questions she deferred to Coder.
All of the trustees that responded on Tuesday agreed with Coder's explanation of it being an error.
Trustee Kyle Lambalzer noted that although it was an error, the mistake still had a possible disenfranchising effect on voters.
"However, error or not it has a disenfranchising effect on the electorate," Lambalzer said.
Lambalzer said he fielded many communications over the weekend over the confusion the mailing caused.
"Over the weekend I have fielded calls, texts and social media questions from district residents who thought they couldn't vote, it took my time and a great deal of social media energy to combat this mistake," Lambalzer said. "The controversy is great, we are a democracy, we're not China, I'm glad people get angry when their vote is threatened."
Lambalzer said he believes the company that handled the mailing should not be handling any more of those mailings for the districts.
"Additionally, this district needs to now go out of its way to correct and clarify things with its voters. I think each ballot should be stuffed with a letter of clarification," Lambalzer added.
Board President John Linderman said the error is "unfortunate."
"The district has acknowledged that it was an error and the district is taking steps to correct it ... I think the action we are taking should resolve any confusion that voters would have on their ability to vote," Linderman said.
Linderman observed that this year's election is the first time a post card mailing like this was required.
"The post cards that were sent out, we've never had to send those out," the board president said.
Trustee Leslie Tobin said she hopes the error does not dissuade anyone from voting.
"It is obviously an error. It's an awful error. I just feel awful. I hope this doesn't dissuade anyone from voting. Everyone that gets a ballot I hope sends them back," Tobin said.
Tobin added that she's always felt that school board election are "very important and very very under attended," so she hopes this brings more people out to vote.
"I've always said that our school board elections are very important and very very under attended so i hope this brings more people out to vote. It's unfortunate that it happens this way," Tobin said.
Tobin said that anyone that doesn't receive a ballot and thinks they are eligible to vote should
Tobin said she's open to changes to ensure a mistake like this does not happen again.
"We want to always make sure that our elections are fair and valid. We are definitely going to look into this. I would expect to be talking about it tomorrow night at our meeting. And if that means we have to personally see these things before they go out as trustees, I'd be okay with that," Tobin added.
Trustee Edward Sandell, who is running for re election in this year's election, echoed the thoughts of his fellow board members saying that the postcard error needs to be corrected as soon as possible.
Sandell added that the district faced some "extremely unusual circumstances" this election season.
"These are extremely unusual circumstances. We would normally not have to put out a notice like that. People would go to their polling places, and if they had to get an absentee ballot they would seek it out and get it themselves," Sandell said.
Trustee Martha Kershaw, who is also running in this year's election, said she hopes the mailing doesn't discourage anyone from voting.
"I want everybody possible to vote in this election. I think it's amazing that there is so many candidates. I think it's amazing that there is so many choices, and if this confusion creating the idea that somebody couldn't vote it truly upsets me," Kershaw said.
Trustee Heather Hare, who is also running for re election, said the mailing was an error and it has been acknowledged as an error.
I'm unhappy about the confusion the postcard and the misinformation on social media has caused because, as you know from sitting through many committee of the whole speeches, I speak passionately about voting and civic involvement frequently, especially on the local level. I hope that everyone who is eligible to vote does vote," Hare said.
