Prospective school trustee candidates in local non-city school districts have filed their petitions to get on the May 16 ballot.
In the Barker district, there are two trustee seats up for election. Both incumbents, Emily Gow and school board vice president John E. Sweeney are the only candidates for those seats, according to the district office.
In the Newfane district, four residents are vying for two open trustee seats: Melinda Bower, Emma Oudette, Cameron Seib and incumbent Santo Tomasine. Current trustee Ann Kennedy previously said she wasn't running again.
In the Starpoint district, incumbents Shawn Riester, board vice president Kelley Swann and board president Jeffrey Duncan are seeking re-election — and facing challenges from Jennifer Argentieri, Christen Haseley, Lisa Kankolenski and Brian LaPlante.
In the Royalton-Hartland district, four residents will compete for three trustee posts: Nicholas Mark, Brian Sullivan and incumbents Jeffrey Waters and Carol Blumrick, school board president.
In the Wilson district, four residents are vying to fill three open school board seats: Nathan Wass and incumbents R.J. Seager, Timothy Kropp and George Waters, current board president.
In all districts, the term of office for a school trustee is three years.
