Four open seats on the Lockport school board have solicited many newcomers as three incumbents look to maintain their seats.
Trustees Thomas Fiegl, Heather Hare, Edward Sandell and Martha Kershaw all have seats that are up for reelection. Fiegl is the only incumbent who is not seeking re-election. Of the four seats, three will be full three-year terms and one, which will be awarded to the fourth highest vote receiver, will serve a two-year term.
Two slates of newcomers as well as some unaffiliated newcomers are looking for a spot on the board.
One slate called “Kids First” consists of Steven Allore, Christopher Sherman, Geneva Johnson and Jon Wiley. The second slate consists of Renee Cheatham, Paula Halladay, Wiley and Teria Young. Running as newcomers but not attached to either slate is Michael Ferraro and Garth Wilson.
Members of the Kids First slate released a four-point platform on the group’s Facebook page outlining the main ideas the group would like implemented.
Refocusing the classroom is the first point touched on, with a post saying how the Lockport district has over the past several years moved away from educating children, suggesting that money on the recent projects like the facial and object recognition cameras, the athletic fields, the increasing security officers could have been spent better elsewhere.
“These are dollars that did not support classroom learning, these items now represent high fixed costs that must continue even as the governor cuts aid. This represents millions not educating kids. The Kids First slate wants to re-examine this spending and make sure children have everything they need,” the Facebook post says. Another platform point emphasizes that every dollar must be spent wisely.
The second platform point raised is electing a school board that does a better job listening, suggesting that the Board of Education needs to hold regular listening sessions outside of the normal meetings. A third platform point is asking for the school board to better reflect the diversity of the community, with the slate of candidate running saying they better reflect the diversity of Lockport.
“The Kids First slate is as diverse as Lockport and will bring a new ability to listen to and represent our whole community,” the Facebook post says.
Allore said he decided to run as he felt the school board needs new voices.
Johnson and Sherman could not be reached as of press time on Monday.
For Young, Cheatham, Halladay and Wiley the main issues they would like to tackle are increasing diversity on the board, bringing together the community and parents and students and administration more, having a school board that listens to students or residents and increasing equity of access to technology or services.
Wiley said he wants to increase diversity, as everyone should have a voice at the table.
“Just allowing that there be some equality brought to the table ... I think that we need to have a little bit of diversity. ... I think that all voices need to have a spot at the table,” Wiley said.
Halladay said the students are not being listened to.
“These children are not being heard, as far as they are concerned, by these teachers, administrators. Administration will talk at them, instead of actually talking to them and listening, and that needs to change,” Halladay said, adding that the school board doesn’t listen to community members either.
Young said she feels the community, students and the district need to be better connected, and parents need to be more involved in their children’s education.
Cheatham said technology is a concern and that there is an inequity of technology for students.
“Especially the ones that are not privileged and the ones that are not financially able to have wifi set up in their house and have the computers to be able to get their school work,” Cheatham said.
Kershaw, who is an nursing instructor at Daemen College and has a 9th grade daughter at Lockport High School, was appointed to the school board in November and is running for a full-term.
“I am running to continue on the board because I believe that the district needs educated, thoughtful, and responsible people to help support the administration, teachers, students, and families through the economic impact of COVID-19. We need people who can advocate for our schools so we can continue to provide programs that help our students to achieve their goals,” Kershaw said.
Kershaw has been a registered nurse for 27 years, and holds a doctorate of education with a focus on higher education from Concordia University.
Ferraro, who works for a slot machine manufacturer, has a 12-year-old son that goes to Emmet Belknap.
Ferraro said after seeing distance learning in action he came to the conclusion that Lockport and other district weren’t ready for it and wants to work on technology access in Lockport.
“Lockport was not, and a lot of other districts, were not prepared for the distance learning, and I think a lot of money was wasted on the Aegis system. And it probably could have been better spent on preparing for distance learning, upgrades in classrooms, smart boards, laptop computers for the kids. Not every child has a laptop or tablet,” Ferraro said, adding that he would like to work on increasing the amount of new technology in the Lockport school district.
Sandell, who has served several terms on the school board, said he’s running for the seat again because, “I simply want to serve the community with my knowledge and experience.”
Hare said at first she had not intended on running for reelection, but felt she had to given the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“With the COVID crisis and the looming financial issues, I didn’t think it right to potentially leave the district with too many new board members. It takes quite an education to understand a budget as well as the educational system in usual times. We are now in unfathomable times, and I want to continue to serve our students, families, and our community with empathy and fiscal responsibility,” Hare said.
