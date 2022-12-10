The Lockport City School District continues its search for a superintendent. Board of Education President Leslie Tobin said that a press release on what the next steps for the district will be would be available on Monday.
Tobin also confirmed that at its past meeting, Lockport’s BOE approved a schedule of possible interviews with candidates in executive sessions between 9 a.m. today and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights were put aside to conduct 6 p.m. superintendent interviews. The meetings are not open to the public.
“While we may not actually need them, the Board of Education must post any special meetings at least 48 hours prior,” Tobin wrote in an email Friday morning. “The district felt it was best practice to create all the possible meetings at the same time in order to fulfill that requirement and cancel if they are not needed.”
Tobin did not respond to questions as to when the public would participate in the selection of a new superintendent or when the names of the search’s finalists would be released to the public.
Earlier in the year, the Lockport School District did hold public forums to help mold the search to get the community what it was looking for in a new chief administrator for the school district. However, there is nothing on the timeline for the superintendent search regarding any future public comment.
