The Wilson Central School District has announced that it is looking to fill a vacancy on its school board. The vacancy opened up due to the departure of Board Member Frank Cipolla, who said that his exit was for personal reasons, but declined to comment further.
Once filled, the term will last until June 30, of 2023.
An announcement put out by the district recommends that persons interested in filling the position should submit a letter for consideration for the appointment by the deadline of Aug. 12. The appointment will take place after all interested persons have been interviewed.
To be considered for the position, one must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years or older, be able to read and write, and be a legal resident of the district for at least a year. Applicants also cannot be an employee of the district, hold an incompatible public office, or live in the same household with a family member who also serves on the board. Interested persons should also note that board members serve without pay.
The interim period of this appointee will last until May of 2023, when the position will be listed on the ballot for the annual school board election. This would be along with two other board seats that would also be up for three-year terms.
Interested persons can either mail a letter to District Clerk Jennifer Pavan at the Wilson Central School District at 374 Lake Street Wilson, NY 14172, or by emailing their letter to Jpavan@wilsoncsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.