Members of the Lockport school board decided against overriding the tax levy limit at their meeting last week.
Deborah Coder, the assistant superintendent for finance and management services, gave the trustees an update on where the budget stands since their last meeting.
The proposed $105.4 million budget, which is 2.6 percent higher than last year, calls for a tax levy of $40.9 million. Since the last budget presentation, Coder's office has been able to reduce expenditures by $1.3 million as a result of upcoming retirements, reductions in estimates for BOCES services and a reduction in fringe benefit costs.
School boards had until March 1 to announce if they intended to override the tax levy limit, which would require a 60 percent majority vote, rather than the simple majority traditionally required.
All of the Lockport school trustees agreed that they didn't want to override the tax levy limit.
With the numbers presented by Coder, the tax levy is over the limit by $1.017 million.
One scenario presented was an increase in revenue. Districts are still not sure if when the state passes its budget if they will receive more money than the governor budgeted.
"I'm going to say the same thing I say every year. It is crazy that we have to make this decision before the we actually know what money is coming from the state. It is also crazy that we have a foundation aid formula that is never fully funded," Trustee Heather Hare said.
Another scenario presented was to further reduce expenditures.
Since the board decided against overriding the tax levy limit, a simple majority of voters is needed to approve the budget, which will be presented to voters on May 19.
