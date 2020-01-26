Members of the Lockport Board of Education got a look at the first draft of the 2020-'21 budget this past week.
The proposed $107.04 million would require a $41.91 million tax levy, which would be an increase of $2.63 million. The draft budget would be an overall increase in expenditures of $4.31 million. The district is forecasting $65.12 million in revenue.
Deborah Coder, the assistant superintendent of finance and management services, said several categories of spending are up. Some of the main categories seeing an increase are employee salaries and benefits, BOCES services, debt service payments, contractual expenses, and interfund transfers.
Coder pointed out to the board that $3.6 million of the $4.31 million expenditure increases come from union contracts and employee benefits.
"We are a people business, that is our biggest expense," Coder said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed executive budget, which was released this week, would allocate $1.17 million more in state aid for Lockport, according to Coder.
She called it "a good start," but added that the school district wants more.
There are still some unknowns at this point, including retirements, students with disabilities transfers into the district, buildings/facilities emergencies, additional transportation expenses requiring specialized transportation for homeless students, foster students and students with revised IEPs and the impact of additional federal or state mandates.
The budget is currently over the tax levy limit by $2.04 million, according to Coder.
