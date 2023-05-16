In eastern Niagara County, 2023-2024 school budgets and miscellaneous propositions won public approval handily, and most school boards will be populated with some newcomers, following district-level balloting on Tuesday.
Here, briefly, are the results in each school district.
LOCKPORT
Three residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education: Alex Lamont, Thomas Gray and Joseph Runfola.
The candidates and their vote counts: Lamont, 1,141; Gray, 994; Runfola, 904; Renee Cheatham (incumbent), 625; Teria Young, 339; Shannon Patterson, 336; and Geneva Johnson, 306.
Budget: Passed, 1,091-511.
Proposition 2, Authorize a Child Safety Zone north of East Avenue for the purpose of busing students to and from Emmet Belknap Intermediate School: Passed, 1,133-461.
Proposition 3, Authorize a Child Safety Zone in the area bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets for the purpose of busing students to Lockport High School, LHS-West, Belknap Intermediate and Roy B. Kelley Elementary School: Passed, 1,161-432.
ROYALTON-HARTLAND
Three residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education: Nicholas Mark, Brian Sullivan and incumbent trustee Carol Blumrick.
The candidates and their vote counts: Mark, 263; Blumrick, 233; Sullivan, 227; and Jeffrey Waters (incumbent), 182.
Budget: Passed, 263-82.
Royalton Hartland Community Library budget: Passed, 263-82.
NEWFANE
Two residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education: Melinda Bower and incumbent trustee Santo Tomasine.
The candidates and their vote counts: Tomasine, 339; Bower, 280; Cameron Seib, 267; and Emma Oudette, 251.
Budget: Passed, 406-207.
STARPOINT
Three incumbent trustees were re-elected to the Board of Education: Jeffrey Duncan, Shawn Riester and Kelley Swann.
The candidates and their vote counts: Riester, 932; Duncan, 929; Swann, 856; Brian LaPlante, 460; Jennifer Argentieri, 449; Christen Haseley, 441; and Lisa Kankolenski, 296.
Budget: Passed, 1,089-432.
Bond proposition / $69.8 million facilities improvement project: Passed, 1,069-450.
WILSON
Three residents were elected to fill seats on the Board of Education. Incumbent trustees Timothy Kropp and R.J. Seager received 272 votes and 247 votes respectively. Newcomer Nathan Wass received 254 votes.
Budget: Passed, 233-88.
BARKER
Incumbent trustees Emily Gow and John E. Sweeney were re-elected without facing challengers.
Budget: Passed, 190-44.
Yorker House proposition: Majority vote is to remove Yorker House from district property (by demolition or sale).
Barker Public Library budget: Passed, 189-44.
Barker library trustees elected: Kathie Smith (five-year term); Ashley Grabowski (four-year term); and Jessica Monaco (one-year term).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.