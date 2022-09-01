Local bus company officials are working to set the record straight on issues surrounding transportation for the upcoming school year for the Lockport City School District.
Dave Kinley, a representative of Ridge Road Express, recently sent a notice from the company’s public relations department about the current bus driver situation as opening dates for several schools come closer.
“Like all transportation providers across the country, Ridge Road Express is working to address the national bus driver shortage,” read the release. “We are keenly aware of the impact that a smaller workforce may have on students and caregivers.”
In the Aug. 16, 2022 edition of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal an unidentified employee of Ridge Road Express said there were enough bus drivers right now. According to Kinley, the information provided by the employee was “a pure communication issue” and that it would not happen again. The true sought after employee, Gary Woodcock, also called back the US&J to set the record straight.
“Apparently the guy at the garage just didn’t bother saying he wasn’t me,” Woodcock said in an apology earlier in the month.
While the release said that the company did not “anticipate a disruption in our services” there is a level of concern.
“We are working closely with our district partners to manage student routes, especially as the new school year begins,” it read.
As printed in the earlier edition of the Lockport Journal, there are less “extras” this year.
According to another Ridge Road Express employee, Sue Cheasty, buses could once be shifted to areas of most need without much effort, thereby activating the large pool of drivers and buses to cover all districts’ transportation issues. These days that potential is far and few in between.
While it takes about a six weeks of training to become a bus driver with Ridge Road Express, the statement put out by Kinley said they are “actively recruiting throughout Lockport, offering fully paid training, flexible schedules and competitive wages.”
“We are optimistic that through our ongoing recruitment efforts, we will identify the best candidates to continue to grow our team,” it said. “Ridge Road Express is fully committed to supporting Lockport School District student this school year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.