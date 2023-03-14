Lockport City School District ended its employment agreement with conflict resolution coach Ron Cheatham on Feb. 15.
Cheatham is well known in the community for running Lockport New Beginnings gym nights at Emmett Belknap Intermediate School. He also inspired packed meetings of the school board in February-March of 2020, when he requested a reduction in his hours as a peer mediator at the junior high school, so that he could do that work and still collect on his GM pension, and was denied. Upon unwavering community support for Cheatham, the school board found a way to accommodate him.
Fast forward three years and Cheatham, a contractor, found himself put on leave after a confrontation with a Lockport High School staff member. The heated conversation, about Cheatham’s son, occurred Feb. 6. Cheatham was put on leave Feb. 8, and one week later the school board voted to terminate his employment.
Cheatham received his termination notice by mail on Feb. 16, and without that letter, he said, he might not have known about the vote. His wife, school trustee Renee Cheatham, was not present during the board meeting — she was cheering on their son at Senior Night — and had not been told that his termination was being considered.
A month later, Renee Cheatham is still doing a slow burn over the way the matter was handled. Had she been given the chance, she said, she would have recused herself from the vote.
“All I expect is the respect given to any other board member,” she said.
The vote to fire Ron Cheatham was 5-2 with one abstention. Voting to dismiss were trustees Leslie Tobin, John Linderman, Mike Ferraro, Martha Kershaw and Heather Hare. The two newest trustees, Tracy Caruso and Sterling Pierce Jr., voted “no” and Trustee Kristin Schutt abstained.
Ron Cheatham worked for Lockport City School District for 16 years, and in a Tuesday interview at his home, he questioned the basis for his dismissal. When interim superintendent Mike Bonnewell informed him on Feb. 8 that he had been put on leave, he said an investigation would follow.
“I never heard from him after that and everyone seemed to know I was fired before I did,” Cheatham said.
In a Feb. 21 email to Bonnewell, Cheatham asked to give his side of the story. His request was not granted. Instead, he got a letter from Bonnewell, dated Feb. 24, in which it was written: “The termination of Section 4 of the Contract that you had with the District is clear that the District can terminate the Contract for any reason upon written notice to you.”
Bonnewell’s letter said “multiple witnesses” reported Cheatham was “yelling loudly and using profanity” during the Feb. 6 confrontation with the LHS staff member.
Pointing out that it was in Cheatham’s job description to “provide conflict resolution service to assist in managing conflict peacefully,” Bonnewell continued, “Your actions led the Board to end the contract with you. The Board’s actions were based upon good cause and consistent with the termination clause of the Contract.”
Bonnewell’s letter noted there is no appeals process spelled out in the contract, and the district would not release any of the information gathered in the investigation and presented to the school board.
“With respect to your request for a copy of the investigation, the District will not provide any information on the statements made during the investigation. Such statements are confidential and you have no right to the statements,” the letter said.
Of claims that he was “yelling loudly and using profanity” while arguing with a staff member, Cheatham acknowledged that he probably raised his voice, and he did use some swear words, but said he was speaking as a concerned parent. He declined to describe specifically what the issue is or was between the staff member and his son.
