Lockport district officials say that Hodgson Russ LLP, the district's legal firm representing it for facial recognition matters, will not be increasing its fees for the upcoming school year.
Hodgson Russ was authorized by the school board on Monday to represent the district in an attempt to intervene in a lawsuit the New York Civil Liberties Union launched against the New York State Education Department in an attempt to overrule the determination the state education department made allowing Lockport's facial and object recognition system to be turned on.
"Hodgson Russ LLP has been authorized to represent the district with respect to this matter, and its hourly rates are consistent with those in effect for the 2019-20 school year. Hodgson Russ previously notified the district that there would be no increase in rates for the 2020-21 school year," the school district said in response to questions from the newspaper.
Legal invoices obtained from the newspaper show that, from the period of Feb. 2018 to Jan. 2019, the district paid Hodgson Russ attorneys Jeffrey Stone, Emily Dinsmore, Jeffrey Swiateck and Lindsay Menasco. Stone was paid $262 an hour, Dinsmore was paid $224 an hour, Swiateck was paid $267 an hour and Menasco was paid $253 an hour.
The statement further adds that although the district was not named as a party it should have been.
"Although the litigation seeks a court order directing the district to deactivate its AEGIS facial recognition system, the district was not named as a party by the petitioners. The district’s implementation of the AEGIS System resulted from a thoughtful and deliberative process, through which the district, after extensive consultation with the State Education Department, has adopted appropriate measures to ensure that privacy interests are recognized and protected," the statement says. "The Board of Education firmly believes that the AEGIS System enhances the security of the District community, and that it is necessary to intervene in the litigation to ensure that the district’s interests, and its significant investment in the AEGIS System, are fully presented and protected before the court."
The statement did not indicate a specific date for the submission of the intervention motion saying it will be submitted "in the near future."
The civil liberties union argues that Lockport’s system, powered by the Aegis software suite, violates state education privacy laws by making use of student data. The suit contends that the state education department erred in claiming the system doesn’t use student data. NYSED and Lockport district officials have indicated that students are not eligible to be in a database of unwanted persons tied to the system, which means no student data is being used. NYCLU disagrees, arguing that student data is used to verify when someone is not in the database.
NYCLU argues that students’ faces are being continuously scanned by the system to see whether they match any of the photos on the school’s “Hot List” of people not allowed on school grounds. The data from the system is maintained for at least 60 days, according to the district’s policy, and there are several carve-outs that allow for the images to be stored for a longer period.
NYCLU argues there’s a risk that students, parents or staff will be misidentified as "Hot List" subjects, and that the stored information could be accessed by hackers.
The plaintiffs in the suit include district residents Jim Shultz, a frequent and vocal critic of the surveillance system who writes a regular column for the Union-Sun & Journal, and newly elected school Trustee Renee Cheatham.
Lockport district administrators had announced their intentions to begin testing the Aegis system in late May 2019 and were told by the state education department to not use the system while privacy concerns lingered. After months of back and forth with the state, the school board changed its system use policy and removed students from the list of persons eligible for inclusion in the Aegis database of individuals whose presence on school property would trigger an alert. The state education department approved the policy revision and signed off on the district’s use of the system in November. The district activated the system on Jan. 2.
The district used $1.4 million of the $4.2 million allocated to it through New York’s Smart Schools Bond Act to acquire and install one of the first facial and object recognition security systems in an American school. The system relies on the Aegis software suite created by Canadian-based SN Technologies. The facial recognition software works by using a database of flagged individuals and sending an alert to district personnel when a flagged person is detected on school property. The object recognition feature would reportedly detect 10 types of guns and alert certain district personnel, as well as law enforcement, if a weapon is detected.
