School district says LHS threat not credible

An investigation by Lockport police determined that there was no credibility to a threat that prompted the cancellation of classes at Lockport High School Monday morning.
Police said the district received an anonymous message on its tip line that included a bomb threat involving the high school building early Monday. As a result, students and staff were directed not to report to school. Police placed road blocks up around the building while an investigation was conducted.
A statement posted to the district's Facebook page indicated that no evidence of a credible threat was found. The roadblocks have now been removed and the high school is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.
"The district will continue to full cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation," district officials said in the Facebook post. "The district's highest priority is safety and security of the district's students, staff and visitors. The district will continue to take all these threats seriously."
