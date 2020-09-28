About 240 Covid-19 “rapid tests” will be issued in the Lockport City School District on Oct. 7 and 8, according to Niagara County Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton.
About 100 people have signed up so far to take that test, Stapleton said, adding that the county health department is conducting similar rapid testing this Wednesday and Thursday at Niagara Falls High School.
In the meantime, there have been no reports of any new positive cases for the coronavirus in the Lockport school district since the two reported last week, according to Superintendent Michelle Bradley.
Bradley said on Monday that the NCDOH has not notified the district of any additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“The Lockport City School District will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the Niagara County Department of Health to ensure the safety and well being of all people during this unusual time and maintain confidentiality of confirmed cases as indicated by the department of health,” Bradley said.
While the number of positive Covid cases in this county has not risen dramatically, the number of local people quarantined as a result of being in contact with someone who has tested positive has tripled in the past week, Stapleton said. About 50 Niagara County residents were reported to be quarantining a week ago. This week, that number is about 150, including one bus driver, Stapleton said.
“Niagara County schools are really ratcheting up their effort in terms of the number of (positive) cases, because we can see from our update that last week we had 14, then it dropped to 12. Now, we're averaging less than three the last few days,” Stapleton said.
Two individuals at two different elementary schools in Lockport tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remain quarantined at home, as are any students or staff members who came in contact with them. No new cases have been reported in Lockport since.
The news wasn't as good in the Cataract City, where superintendent Mark Laurrie ordered Maple Avenue Elementary School closed until further notice because of a positive Covid test results. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from 1 to 4 p.m. today at that school, located at 952 Maple Ave.
Stapleton said the rapid testing being conducted at Niagara Falls schools this week and Lockport next week were scheduled prior to the reports last week of positive Covid tests. Those to be tested will primarily be staff and must be pre-registered, he added.
Five rapid testing machines that can each process one nasal swab test every 15 minutes translates to about 120 possible tests per day, Stapleton said.
Stapeton added that it's important for the public to understand that school districts throughout the county are working hand-in-hand with the NCDOH, “in a true partnership to serve the public.”
