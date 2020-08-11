School districts detail opening plans

Public schools across New York state will reopen within weeks and the No. 1 question on everyone's mind is, “Are we ready?”
The answer, at least locally, appears to be, “We're as ready as we can possibly be at this time.”
Administrators of four local school districts contacted on Monday shared more information about schedules and routines for students in all grades. All of the districts previously submitted to the state Education Department their plans for safely opening schools on Sept. 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lockport City School District
In Lockport, the hybrid model, consisting of part in-person and part remote instruction, will be implemented for all students pre-K through grade 12, according to Superintendent Michelle Bradley. Students will be assigned, based on the first letter of their last name, to either the "blue" team or the "gold" team and will report to school for in-person instruction every other day. When they're not in school. students will learn remotely from home, following a schedule from their teacher(s). The hybrid schedule may continue throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Bradley.
Face coverings will be required for students. Bradley said students can bring their own but the district is responsible for providing face covering at no cost to any student who does not have one.
Regarding lunch time, students in elementary buildings will eat in their classrooms and social distancing will be enforced in the cafeterias at other schools. Sharing of food and drinks will be prohibited.
Students will be provided with one breakfast and one lunch at the end of each classroom learning day, to cover them during the following remote learning day. Aramark Education, the district’s food service provider, is currently working on a plan to provide meals to 100% remote learning families.
Also provided by the school will be all school supplies for students from kindergarten to sixth grade. They will each receive an individual supply kit to use in school. Students in grades seventh through 12th need to access their supply lists through TeachersLists.
District faculty and staff are returning to school on Sept. 1 and are to report daily.
Kindergarten registration continues for children who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020. Backpacks and iPads will be provided after registration is completed.
Royalton-Hartland, Newfane and Barker districts
The Newfane, Barker and Royalton Hartland district have their reopening plans posted online. All are similar in their opening date, Sept. 8, transportation needs and the use of the hybrid instruction model, which calls for in-school and remote learning for students on a rotating schedule, placing one group in the buildings while another learns at home.
In Newfane, the hybrid model won't drive need for additional school buses, according to Superintendent Michael Baumann.
“I don’t believe (we’ll need more buses). That’s based on how many parents have said they’ll drive in to school,” he said.
Baumann said core classes will be held in the same classroom for elementary students, while fifth- and sixth-grade students will go to different areas for art, music and gym class. High school students will move from class to class every 40 minutes. Hallways will be marked with tape and signs to direct students between classes with minimal contact and face masks will be required. Social distancing requirements mean each classroom will hold about a dozen students.
In the Roy-Hart district, Superintendent Hank Stopinski believes six-foot minimum social distancing requirements will be met and there will be no need for additional buses, due to the hybrid instruction model essentially halving the number of students in the buildings each day and the possibility that "many" parents will choose 100% remote learning for their students.
Other parts of Roy-Hart’s plan include meals in classrooms at all grade levels, eliminating field-trips and assemblies, pushing specialty classes such as art and music into classrooms and taking physical education outdoors whenever possible. Social distancing requirements mean each classroom will hold about a dozen students.
The Barker district's reopening plan states that the most difficult lessons to teach remotely will be tackled in classrooms: Science labs, direct reading and hands-on learning projects, for instance. It also states there where six-foot social distancing of students cannot be achieved, physical barriers will be erected between students, and that as needed, capacity limits will be placed on shared spaces including classrooms, hallways and bathrooms.
All three districts plan to provide the technology that students will need for remote learning. The Roy-Hart and Barker plans call for Chromebooks, laptops, iPads and hotspots to be provided for each student according to their level of proficiency and need. The Newfane district has already distributed Chromebooks to all students in grades 5 through 12.
The Roy-Hart reopening plan also noted that high school students will log into Google Classroom or Schoology, a program geared specifically to high schoolers; middle school students will log into Google Classroom; and elementary students may use Google Classroom or the learning app Class Dojo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.