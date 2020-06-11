As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts in New York state are conducting their 2020 budget and trustee elections exclusively by absentee balloting, and local districts are reporting dramatically higher voter turnout this year.
The Union-Sun & Journal surveyed the district clerks in five districts and found that voter participation in this year's elections far exceeds the five-year voter turnout average in each district (measured from the number of votes cast in budget elections in the years 2015 through 2019).
In Lockport City School District, as of Wednesday, 4,111 absentee ballots were received by mail or drop-off, according to district clerk Deborah Coder. The district's five-year turnout average is 1,223.
In Newfane Central School District, as of Thursday, 1,456 ballots had been received, clerk Bernadette Seymour reported. The district's five-year turnout average is 516.
In Royalton Hartland Central School District, as of Thursday, 1,374 ballots had been received, clerk Marjorie Masters reported. The district's five-year turnout average is 307.
In Barker Central School District, as of Thursday, 417 ballots had been received, clerk Mary Eadie reported. The district's five-year turnout average is 187.
In Starpoint Central School District, as of Thursday, 3,125 ballots had been received, clerk Dorothy Szpaicher reported. The district's five-year turnout average is 778.
Ballots will not be opened and the votes tallied until after 5 p.m. June 16, the state-set deadline for districts to receive absentee ballots by mail.
