As a result of the soon-to-be shuttered Eastern Niagara Hospital Newfane facility, Orleans Niagara BOCES is exploring moving the Allied Health Program to Newfane High School.
The Eastern Niagara Hospital Newfane facility will be closing in October in an effort for the hospital to cut costs, according to hospital officials. The Allied Health Program used to be run out of the facility.
Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann made the school board aware of the desired move at the most recent meeting and the members all appeared supportive of the move.
Baumann said the program is more geared toward students going into health care and that it offered the students an opportunity to shadow health care professionals. He said he feels bad they are losing the site, but noted they are making arrangements so there is no interruption in the program.
"I know the kids have really enjoyed it and got a lot out of it," he added.
The board would need to approve a rental agreement with Orleans Niagara BOCES for use of the room and hosting the program, Baumann said.
Orleans Niagara BOCES Superintedent Clark Godshall confirmed the districts are talking about moving the program to the high school.
Godshall described the Allied Health Program as one of BOCES "hallmark programs," noting students form the program have went on to become doctors, therapists and various medical professionals.
