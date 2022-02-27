NEW YORK — New York’s statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday, citing a dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections and new federal guidelines.
The announcement signaled an important turning point for the state, once an epicenter of the global pandemic.
“The day has come,” Hochul said at a press conference in Albany.
Several local school districts, including Lockport, Newfane announced Sunday night that the wearing of face masks would become optional as of Wednesday.
Last week, Niagara City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie, spoke on the state allowing districts to decide the matter themselves.
Laurrie noted that when masks were optional for students during a six-week summer session last year, only one COVID-19 infection was reported among the children and about 70% of the children wore masks even though having a face covering was not required.
“We have to move on from this,” the superintendent said. “The benefit from keeping a mask on is certainly not worth it any longer versus the benefit from seeing a child’s expression, seeing a teacher’s expression.”
Niagara County officials said Sunday afternoon they would not be enforcing masks in schools.
“Today, Governor Hochul announced the state mandate requiring masks in schools will be lifted this Wednesday, March 2. It will then be left to individual counties to decide whether to continue such a mandate. We have previously said that Niagara County would not continue that mandate if the decision were left to us. We continue to hold that view and want to be clear that Niagara County will NOT be implementing any local mask mandate for our schools,” a statement from the county read.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued a statement as well.
“We welcome this step toward normalcy. The governor is striking the right balance by empowering local officials to use data to determine if and when the mitigation strategies need to change in their areas,” she said. “As the guidance changes, one thing must remain constant: It’s essential that districts work closely with educators to ensure there is confidence in their health and safety plans.”
New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday stated most Americans can now safely take a break from wearing masks, including students in schools.
“That is why I feel very confident that this is the time to lift the mask requirements,” Hochul said.
As of Saturday, state officials said the 7-day average for new cases was fewer than 1,671 for the first time since late July. Other metrics have also fallen rapidly, including hospitalizations and deaths.
The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.
The new rules also apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities.
Hochul said Adams was consulted before her announcement, including a conversation earlier Sunday.
Despite criticism over the state’s pandemic measures, Hochul said she remained resolute in sticking with experts and health data as her guide and “not let criticism and politics intervene in this decision-making.”
Earlier this month, Hochul let a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings expire, but said the schools requirement would remain in place. She had promised to revisit the schools question by the first week of March.
The broad mask mandate was implemented during a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant in December.
Masks are still required in some places, including public transit, homeless shelters, jails and prisons, adult care facilities and healthcare settings.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said lifting the vaccine requirements would be be positive step for restaurants, bars and theaters.
“We need to continue to be smart and safe, and also modify mandates as COVID risks are reduced. So this will be welcome news to many restaurants and bars, although I wouldn’t be surprised if some businesses want to voluntarily keep it in place.” Rigie said in a text message.
Hours after Hochul’s announcement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s considering lifting vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters by early next week if infections and hospitalizations continue their downward trend.
A mask mandate on the city’s approximately 1 million schoolchildren could also be lifted, Adams said in a statement. The decision won’t come until Friday, following a full week of classes after students in the country’s largest school system return from a weeklong vacation, he said.
The mayor has been hoping to begin lifting restrictions, but said his decisions, like those of the governor, would be influenced by key metrics.
“New York City’s numbers continue to go down day after day,” Adams said. “So as long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” he said.
The Key2NYC program was put in place last August to put pressure on New Yorkers to get vaccinated — or risk losing their access to many of the city’s attractions like museums and theaters, as well as being shut out of restaurants and bars.
