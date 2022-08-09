A plan has been put in place in Barker Central School District to enable certain students at the junior and senior high schools to qualify for free or reduced priced meals.
In June, district Superintendent Jacob Reimer noted the coming end of federal pandemic relief that had made it possible to provide free school meals to all district students, and indicated free breakfast and lunch would only be offered to elementary (K-6) students in the 2022-2023 school year, under a Community Eligibility provision.
However, while students in grades 7 through 12 are returning to pre-pandemic “free, reduced or full” meal pricing, district cafeteria manager Julie Fuerch said students in the “reduced price” category will be able to receive free meals.
Fuerch said an agreement was made with the state to have two separate policies by differentiating the plans of Pratt Elementary and Barker Jr.-Sr. High School. The state’s policy is that if at least 40% of a school’s student body qualifies for free meals, then the entire student body can get free meals. By separating the elementary school from the junior-senior high school, the district was able to keep free breakfast and lunch at the elementary school due to at least 40% of the elementary students qualifying.
Fuerch is advising the families of Pratt Elementary students to fill out a CEP Income Application to establish status for other benefits, and advising the families of junior and senior high school students to complete a Family Income Application to establish whether they have free, reduced or paid meal status. These forms will be included in the upcoming district newsletter, but they can also be found now on the cafeteria department page of the district website.
The end of the pandemic-era federal policy that allowed for universal feeding at schools has prompted several other area districts to revisit their policies and raise meal prices due to increased food costs.
Earlier this month, the Royalton-Hartland school board approved meal price increases for middle and high school students. The cost of breakfast was raised by a nickel, to $1.25, and the cost of lunch was raised to $2 from $1.90. Elementary students will still be able to receive free lunch.
Meal prices were raised recently in the Wilson district, too: $2 for breakfast, up from $1.75; and $2.75 for lunch, up from $2.50.
