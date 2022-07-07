Several local school districts are looking to raise the price of breakfast and lunch due to rising food costs and supply chain constraints.
On Wednesday the Barker school board voted unanimously to approve meal price increases at the junior and senior high schools. The price of breakfast is going up to $1.75 from $1.50 and lunch is going up to $2.50 from $2.20.
District superintendent Jacob Reimer said the reason for the increases is “the problems with the supply chain, and the prices of food are just continuing to escalate.”
Reimer said the increases are not related to the recent rollback of access to the federally-backed free school meals for all plan that was put in place during the Covid pandemic. The price hikes in the Barker district are due only to the rising costs of food, he said. Currently, according to the district’s cafeteria manager, Julie Fuerch, when ordering products from vendors, if certain items are out of stock, then similar replacement items might be priced at three times the original items.
School meal prices were last increased in the Barker district in 2016, when the price of breakfast went up 10 cents and lunch went up 20 cents, according to Reimer.
“They haven’t moved in six years, which is a pretty long time between increases in any form,” he said. “I think that our food service workers have done a fantastic job with keeping the costs for the community as low as we possibly can.”
The increase affects students in grades 7 through 12 only. Elementary students (K-6) remain eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch, Reimer said.
School meal prices may increase in the Wilson district as well, due to food prices and supply shortages, superintendent Timothy Carter confirmed this week. The school board will address the question at its July 12 meeting. The proposed new meal prices are: $2 for breakfast, up from $1.75; and $2.75 for lunch, up from $2.50.
Joanne Huntington, food service director for Newfane Central School District, said school meal price increases are being considered there too, but no amounts have been decided yet. While the Newfane district has a decent stock of food, there’s concern about the rising cost of paper goods, she said.
Jill Heck, interim superintendent of the Royalton-Hartland district, said the school board will likely determine 2022-2023 meal prices at its August meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.