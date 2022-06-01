The New York State Education Department has cancelled the U.S. History and Government exam, because it has “potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo.”
State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced the decision on May 24 saying, “We grieve for the innocent victims, their families, their towns and our country.”
Local school board trustees were polled on Rosa’s decision Wednesday. Many of the trustees appreciated the consideration the state had on communities in Western New York.
Soon-to-retire from her post as president of the Lockport Board of Education, Karen Young said that the Department of Education’s decision, “shows their dedication to supporting the students and is truly appreciated.”
Trustee Martha Kershaw also praised the NYSED, saying, “they have seen the exam and made a decision to support students based on the exam and what is occurring in our community. I appreciate their decision.”
Trustee Heather Hare said, “I am grateful they took into account the trauma the racist mass shooting has had on our students.”
Similar remarks came from Vice President of the BOE John Linderman who said he believed canceling the test was the correct decision. Soon-to-retire Treasurer of the BOE Ed Sandell also agreed, though he did want to know what that traumatizing content was. Trustee Mike Ferraro said the situation is, “A tough one for everyone.”
“For those who were affected by the shooting in any way, it was a great idea,” Ferraro said “But I feel bad for all those students in Lockport and across NY state who have been studying their butts off for the regents.”
Trustee Renee Cheatham, the only Black woman on the board, also spoke.
“I think it was smart move,” Cheatham said regarding the cancellation. “It’s been 400-years of trauma. The past few years have been unbearable. I fear for my son’s life, my husband’s life and my own life.”
Newly elected trustees, though not sworn in, also commented. Sterling Price felt the decision was made “mindfully” and Tracy Caruso said while she does not know what the content was that could trigger trauma, she believes the Commissioner had a legitimate reason.
Newfane Superintendent Mike Baumann was also polled. He said that his district was “caught off guard” by the decision, but certainly doesn’t want to hurt anyone.
“It was a tragedy that happened in Buffalo,” Baumann said.
Principal Dawn Wylke of Lockport High School also commented saying that she believed the decision was made “collectively” and was a “thoughtful” decision.
“I trust that an educated group of individuals came to the decision,” Wylke said. “They have more information than we have on the district level.”
Trustee Leslie Tobin and Trustee Kristina Schutt were not available for comment on the issue.
A statement from the NYSED did not arrive before press time.
