ALBANY — With public schools set to begin a new academic year, administrators are facing uncertainty in the rules the state will require for safeguarding students, teachers and other staffers from the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
"Right now people are just on pins and needles waiting to see what the direction is they are going to be told to go in," said David Little, director of the New York State Rural Schools Association.
Most public schools across the state are scheduled to open in the early days of September. The exact date varies from district to district. But what they all face in common is that they must submit a reopening plan to the state by Friday, each addressing potential scenarios for providing in-person instruction in school buildings, online instruction or a hybrid of the two.
Little says social distancing requirements will create a wide range of logistical, staffing, transportation and scheduling issues for school districts.
If the reopening plans call for limiting the number of children on a school bus, for example, that could necessitate more bus runs, Little said.
And since many bus drivers are retirees who are simply looking for part-time income or health care benefits, finding qualified drivers to work long days to deal with extra runs could pose a tremendous challenge, particularly in rural regions of upstate.
Layered on top of the logistical challenges is the intensifying financial needs facing the education system throughout the state.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned this week that unless Congress approves a second piece of stimulus legislation that provides billions in aid for state government, New York will have to slash aid to schools by 20%.
But even without that cut, schools are already pinched, Little said.
"If the state goes through with a 20% cut that has already been threatened, I expect there will be some rural schools that will be unable to operate," he said.
Schools across the state were ordered to close in March to help curb what was then a surge in virus infections in New York, though teachers continued to educate their students through online classes.
Cuomo says the decision to open school buildings will hinge on regional infection data.
Schools can reopen in regions that have entered the state's Phase 4 of reopening if the infection rate in the region is at 5% or lower using a 14-day average. But schools will have to close if the regional infection rate hits 9%, using a 7-day average, according to Cuomo.
Little called the state's metric for school opening "incongruous" when compared to lower infection rate thresholds that have been applied to the reopening of bars and restaurants and other sectors of the economy.
Commenting on the state's infection threshold for schools, Little said, "if you are at that kind of a transmission rate, our experience from this virus is that at that point you are in pretty big trouble."
Complicating matters is the fact that school administrators are also getting reopening guidance from the state Board of Regents and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
New York State United Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers, representing classroom teachers, are calling on school districts to follow the guidance issued by the governor and the state Department of Health mandating social distancing, reduced occupancy and the use of masks.
“Frankly I was shocked when I saw an interpretation of the minimum guidance on safely reopening schools that suggested that a district could choose masks or physical distancing," said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta.
Don Carlisto, a veteran teacher at Saranac Lake Middle School and a NYSUT activist, said teachers across the state have been working with district administrators on plans to reopen schools safely. He said he has gone through a "crash course" on air conditioning systems and will be pressing his district to have high-quality filters in the units to maintain high air quality within school buildings. But he also noted school districts need financial support to deal with the new costs expected to result from implementing safeguards.
Little said some some school districts are purchasing Plexiglas and expect to increase cleaning regimens to counter the risks posed by coronavirus spread by contact with surfaces.
Guidance from the state health department calls for daily temperature checks of all students and staff, with a requirement that any person with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher be sent home.
The Regents, meanwhile, have signaled they want the school districts to instruct staffers on how to screen people entering school buildings for COVID-19 symptoms.
Little said it is likely the questions both districts and the public will have about reopening will continue to surface even after state officials review and approve the reopening plans.
There are indications that at least some districts will opt for the hybrid approach, he said. That could involve having children in elementary and middle schools go to traditional classrooms while high school students get online instruction. Such an approach could allow the districts to decrease the pupil density in the buildings, Little noted.
"Once we open up, in whatever form we open up in, we are going to have more questions," he said. "This thing has been a hundred questions a day since it began."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
