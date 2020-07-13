Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released a formula that will decide if school districts can reopen physically, with a final decision on the instructional model for students will be made in August.
If a region is in Phase Four of reopening and has a daily infection rate that remains below 5% or lower using a 14-day average than the school may reopen for physical instruction, Cuomo said on Monday. Schools would be forced to closed if the regional infection rate becomes greater than nine percent using a seven day average after Aug. 1.
The only region of the state not currently in Phase Four is the New York City region, which is still currently in Phase Three.
Earlier on Monday, the New York State Board of Regents, the governing body for the New York State Education Department, discussed a framework of guidelines for school districts. More detailed guidelines will be disseminated to districts on Wednesday by the state education department.
“Creating a framework to reopen New York’s schools has been an undertaking of paramount effort, made even more difficult by the devastating impact the pandemic has had here in New York state,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa. “This framework and the guidance which will follow allows schools to plan for the upcoming school year under three different scenarios that aim to keep our children, educators and school personnel safe and encourages equitable access to high-quality services for all students.”
Lockport Superintendent Michelle Bradley said Monday the state education department's framework did provide some more information on what they will be looking at and she expects the guidelines to be released on Wednesday.
In regards to classrooms, the requirement for social distancing might mean educators have to take out non-essential items in the room to allow for the needed distance between desks to be created, Bradley observed.
"We’re going to have to take a look at what we have in classrooms and what’s essential," Bradley said.
Bradley described transportation as an issue that would be "tricky" because of the cleaning and disinfecting that would go along with it.
According to the state education department, schools will be required to perform health checks and screenings and recognize signs and symptoms of illness in students and staff. They will also have to develop plans to maximize school distancing, develop plans to manage and isolate ill persons, instructing students and staff in proper hand and respiratory hygiene and require appropriate face coverings.
Regarding transportation, districts will be required to perform bus disinfection measures, train the staff on social distancing and wearing mask. Students will be required to wear masks and social distance on the bus.
The framework says all districts must plan for the three possible scenarios, which is completely in-person instruction, remote instruction or a hybrid of both.
Plans for reopening are due by July 31.
