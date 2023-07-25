The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has extended its existing school resource officer agreements with the Newfane and Orleans/Niagara BOCES school districts.
According to Sheriff Michael Filicetti, the extension will keep the SROs in place in each district for the 2023-2024 school year. The sheriff’s office has a total of five agreements with schools in Niagara County; the others are the Wilson and Starpoint districts and Niagara Charter School.
“(Newfane and BOCES) do their agreements yearly, the others are multi-year agreements,” Filicetti said.
Deputy Raymond Needle, working in the Newfane district, and Deputy Michelle Ohar, working with BOCES in Sanborn, are slated to retain their posts.
The main function of an SRO is to serve as a security guard for the school to which they are assigned. They can also take on other roles such as occasional instructor or counselor for students.
In addition to providing security, Filicetti said deputies working as SROs have been able to integrate themselves into their schools with students and faculty alike over the past few years.
“It’s gone very well,” he said. “Each of these schools are doing their own thing to interact with kids.”
One such interactive program that several SROs teach to students is the sheriff’s office’s All-S.T.A.R. (All Students Taking Action & Responsibility) program. Similar to DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), it focuses on topics such as alcohol, drugs, peer pressure, communication skills, bullying and internet safety.
Each participating district has been receptive to having SROs in their buildings, according to Filicetti.
“It’s all been possible through great working relationships (with the schools) and they see the value in having a school resource officer as well,” he said.
