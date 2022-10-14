Lockport High School, as well as Aaron Mossell Junior High School, are looking forward to a week of “roll out” for Paper.com beginning Monday when there will be an open house for students in room 135. The roll out includes gift card giveaways for those who participate.
The district decided to partner with the virtual tutoring program as its own data seemed to assess that a gap in learning had occurred within its schools. Learning gaps had already been uncovered across the state and across the nation as a result of the shutdown of the schools at the height of the Covid pandemic.
While state test data is still not forthcoming, Director of Communications Rob LiPuma said, that he felt that the program was a good fit, regardless of Covid, and it would help students who are advanced, as well as those who are struggling.
“Kids are resilient,” LiPuma said. “They’ll pick up what they can and get caught up. I think Paper is a good program.”
A reported, the program is under $20,000, and the school receives aid through the Niagara/Orleans BOCES program.
Over the last few weeks, the communication department has put out the word to students that the program exists, to the extent of passing out bottles of water with squeezable lemonade packets. On the bottles were stickers saying, “In a squeeze? Use Paper,” to promote the program.
“It was interesting to see how students reacted,” Bridget Licata, communication specialist for the district, said. “We had a lot of students trying the program and asking the virtual tutors, ‘is this real?’ ”
The idea of Paper is not to give students the answers to every question. It is not Google, Licata said.
“The tutors use the Socratic method,” she said, noting a conversation in Paper where the tutor led the student to the answer by asking different kinds of questions.
Tutors are human beings, oftentimes graduate students looking for ways to pay the bills while still going to school, Licata said. The focus is on the student’s understanding of the subject.
“Sometimes if the student is coming to the tutor that the tutor doesn’t know much about, they’ll direct the to another tutor who has experience,” Licata said.
Teachers can use Paper, too, and can see what their students are asking about in the program.
“I think we’ll see this as a real tool for teachers as they see what they can do,” LiPuma said.
Other additions in the high school this year is a revamping of the library with different sets of furniture to encourage group projects, as well as protected silent areas. Students said they feel good about the library at their school as a place to relax and do some homework or collaborate with peers.
“I like how they take our suggestions,” Layla Tucker, a junior, said. “Like ‘BookTok’.”
BookTok is a list of books trending on Tik Tok, a popular social media program. Librarians said those titles are flying off the shelves and have been grouped all along one wall.
“There are a diverse section of books,” Amielia Cruz, also a junior, said.
Currently there are between 200 and 300 devices to support Wifi hotspots in the community, LiPuma said, and kids from kindergarten to sixth grade are using iPads and seventh to seniors are using Chromebook laptops, as part of the solution during Covid.
LiPuma said this will make using Paper all the more easy and helpful to all students.
“Anything to support our students,” he said. “Where there’s a need we’re going to help that need.”
